Taiwan’s message to China: We are not alone

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In this episode, we discuss Taiwan’s foreign policy preoccupations and the implications of the Beijing-Tokyo spat over remarks made by Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi on cross-strait tensions.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times will now analyse the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and Greater China bureaus.

For November, host and deputy foreign editor Albert Wai connects with Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee.

They discuss Taiwan’s foreign policy preoccupations and the implications of the Beijing-Tokyo spat over remarks made by Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi on cross-strait tensions.

Up against an increasingly dominant China, Taiwan is adopting what it calls “integrated diplomacy” as it seeks to buttress relations with like-minded partners.

At the same time, the normalisation of so-called grey-zone tactics by the mainland against the island carries risks for Taiwan’s societal resilience and its ability to respond in the event of an actual attack.

All eyes are on the next round of talks between American President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the first half of 2026, as this could have far-reaching implications on Taiwan’s role on the global stage.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:49 Taipei’s “integrated diplomacy”

4:12 China-Japan spat over Taiwan

7:46 Shift in approach for cross-strait ties

10:35 What’s at stake when Trump and Xi meet in 2026

13:51 Leverage in tariff talks with the US

15:22 Grey-zone tactics

19:27 Breakthrough at European parliament

21:31 China Taipei or Chinese Taipei?

Read more: https://str.sg/s4A7

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Host: Albert Wai ( albertw@sph.com.sg )

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB