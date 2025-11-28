Asian Insider Podcast
Taiwan’s message to China: We are not alone
Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times will now analyse the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and Greater China bureaus.
For November, host and deputy foreign editor Albert Wai connects with Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee.
They discuss Taiwan’s foreign policy preoccupations and the implications of the Beijing-Tokyo spat over remarks made by Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi on cross-strait tensions.
Up against an increasingly dominant China, Taiwan is adopting what it calls “integrated diplomacy” as it seeks to buttress relations with like-minded partners.
At the same time, the normalisation of so-called grey-zone tactics by the mainland against the island carries risks for Taiwan’s societal resilience and its ability to respond in the event of an actual attack.
All eyes are on the next round of talks between American President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the first half of 2026, as this could have far-reaching implications on Taiwan’s role on the global stage.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:49 Taipei’s “integrated diplomacy”
4:12 China-Japan spat over Taiwan
7:46 Shift in approach for cross-strait ties
10:35 What’s at stake when Trump and Xi meet in 2026
13:51 Leverage in tariff talks with the US
15:22 Grey-zone tactics
19:27 Breakthrough at European parliament
21:31 China Taipei or Chinese Taipei?
Host: Albert Wai ()
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
