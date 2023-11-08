Taiwan's land squeeze pits advanced chips against ancestral temples

HSINCHU/LONGTAN, Taiwan - Wearing rain ponchos and holding photos of their ancestral temples near Hsinchu, Taiwan's semiconductor capital, 40 residents braved lashing winds in early October to protest plans to take their rural land for cutting-edge chip production.

Two weeks later, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, dropped plans to build a factory as part of the science park expansion in the bucolic Longtan district nearby - a development that heartened protesters and laid bare one of Taiwan's increasingly fraught "five shortages".

If the land crunch on the densely populated and mountainous island pushes TSMC to shift more production outside Taiwan - countries such as the United States, Japan and Germany have offered it billions in incentives to do so - it could weaken the backbone of Taiwan's economy, analysts say.

"TSMC's expansion in Taiwan has strategic significance for Taiwan's economy and national security," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters after the announcement by TSMC, known on the island as "the sacred mountain protecting the country".

In 2022, Taiwan's chip industry generated T$4.837 trillion (S$203 billion) in revenue, nearly half of which came from TSMC, compared with Taiwan's GDP of T$22.667 trillion.

The sector employs 327,000 people and creates 704,000 jobs indirectly, according to the economy ministry.

With TSMC making most of the world's advanced chips, which power everything from Apple's iPhones to Nvidia's AI data centres, Taiwan is scrambling to find land for the industry and cement its position as a critical node in the global tech supply chain.

"Taiwan's limited land and limited energy have always created a lot of pressure," GlobalWafers chief executive Doris Hsu told reporters.

"Besides TSMC, all tech companies - when they want to expand in Taiwan - have to consider land and whether residents in the area would support the industry being there."

‘Our roots’

In July, at the first hearing for the proposed expansion, activists unfurled a "stop land pillage" banner and Hsu Shih-jung, a land economics professor at National Chengchi University, shouted his objections.

"Taiwanese society has become a stratified society," he said.

"Rich people, the semiconductor industry, bigwigs - they can own land, they can plunder land. Us ordinary folks - prepare for eviction at any moment."

Standing in an overflowing three-story hall in Longtan, Hsinchu Science Park Administration officials emphasised that they would provide fair compensation and pointed to the T$600 to T$650 billion worth of two-nanometre and below chips that would be produced annually and the 5,900 jobs that would be created.

"It was like they were drawing a big pie, but that pie was not for us," said resident Chen Ting-yen, 39, who attended the hearing.