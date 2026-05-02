Taiwan's 12 remaining diplomatic allies
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May 2 - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te arrived in Eswatini on Saturday on a surprise trip, after his government blamed Chinese pressure for the cancellation of a visit that was meant to have taken place last month.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes.
Over the years, China has slowly whittled away at the number of countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Following is a list of states that still have diplomatic ties with Taiwan:
LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Belize
Guatemala
Paraguay
Haiti
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
PACIFIC
Marshall Islands
Palau
Tuvalu
AFRICA
Eswatini
EUROPE
Vatican City REUTERS