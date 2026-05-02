Taiwan's 12 remaining diplomatic allies

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FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at a press conference on defence spending in Taipei, Taiwan November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Yimou Lee/File Photo

May 2 - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te arrived in Eswatini on Saturday on a surprise trip, after his government blamed Chinese pressure for the cancellation of a visit that was meant to have taken place last month.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes.

Over the years, China has slowly whittled away at the number of countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Following is a list of states that still have diplomatic ties with Taiwan:

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Belize

Guatemala

Paraguay

Haiti

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

PACIFIC

Marshall Islands

Palau

Tuvalu

AFRICA

Eswatini

EUROPE

Vatican City REUTERS