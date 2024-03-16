Taiwanese citizen found dead after boat capsize off Indonesia

JAKARTA - A Taiwanese citizen missing for days following a passenger boat capsize off the Indonesia's capital Jakarta was found dead on March 15, the coast guard said in a statement.

The boat, carrying 35 people, capsized on March 11 near the Kepulauan Seribu area of Jakarta after the vessel was hit by a wave, Indonesian authorities said. All on board were rescued except the Taiwanese passport holder.

"The body was found not far from the location of the capsized boat," the head of the rescue team Agung, said in a statement.

High tides hampered the search for the Taiwanese citizen, who the coast guard identified as Shi Yi, 48. REUTERS