Taiwan thanks Canada for its support ahead of prime minister's China trip

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te poses for photo after inspecting reservists operating Taiwan made Hummer 2 Drone during a training session at Loung Te Industrial Parks Service Center in Yilan, Taiwan December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TAIPEI, Jan 13 - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te thanked Canada on Tuesday for its support during recent Chinese military drills and praised the deepening of ties between the two sides, shortly ahead of a visit to China by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canada, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the economic and political exchanges between the two sides have increased as Beijing ratchets up military threats against the democratic island.

Still, two lawmakers from Carney's Liberal Party this week ended a visit early to Taiwan citing advice from the Canadian government and to "avoid confusion with Canada's foreign policy" before Carney visits Beijing from Wednesday.

LAI OUTLINES PROGRESS IN TIES

Meeting the three remaining members of the delegation, from the opposition Conservative Party, Lai said that over the past three years, Taiwan and Canada have made substantive progress in areas such as trade and technology, including 2023's signing of a landmark investment agreement.

"Bilateral relations continue to deepen and yield fruitful results," Lai said at the presidential office in Taipei.

He also expressed appreciation for the Canadian government's public concern over last month's Chinese war games around Taiwan.

"I would like to thank the Canadian government for soon releasing a statement expressing its concern and opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo," he added.

"This once again demonstrated that maintaining the peaceful and stable status quo across the Taiwan Strait is not only in the interest of all parties, but also the international consensus."

Canadian warships on occasion sail through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, to Beijing's anger, which happened most recently last September.

Lai made no mention of Carney's visit to China in front of media.

Melissa Lantsman, deputy co-leader of Canada's Conservatives, told Lai that Taiwan was a trusted partner.

"We are here with a clear and sincere purpose to say to Taiwan and the people of Taiwan that you have friends in Canada's parliament," she said.

Taiwan's foreign ministry earlier on Tuesday played down the early departure of the two other lawmakers, saying the government will continue to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with Canada.

Carney will discuss trade and international security while in China, at a time when Canada faces uncertain relations with the United States due to a trade war and annexation threats from President Donald Trump. REUTERS