Taiwan spots Chinese balloon in strait month before election

A ship sails between wind turbines in the Taiwan strait off the coast of Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
17 min ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Dec 8 that a Chinese balloon had crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Dec 7, about a month before Taiwan's presidential election.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, frequently accuses Beijing of seeking to exert military or economic pressure to sway its elections toward outcomes favourable to the Chinese government.

The island will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan 13, 2024.

China has stepped up its military pressure against Taiwan over the past four years, including staging two rounds of major war games around the island in the past year and a half.

The defence ministry said the balloon was detected 187km south-west of the northern Taiwanese city of Keelung, and travelled eastward for about an hour before disappearing.

Earlier in 2023, the defence ministry said a balloon that came down on a remote Taiwanese-held islet close to China's coast was used for weather monitoring and had no audio-visual recording equipment on board. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Taiwan probes free China trips used to ‘influence’ election
China says its fighters shadowed US Navy patrol plane over Taiwan Strait

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top