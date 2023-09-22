Taiwan says detects 24 Chinese military aircraft in air defence zone

At least 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
28 min ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that over the previous 24-hour period it had detected 24 Chinese air force aircraft entering into Taiwan's air defence zone, part of a regular pattern of what Taipei calls Chinese harassment.

At least 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a map the ministry published.

The median line previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides until China's air force began regularly crossing it last year. REUTERS

