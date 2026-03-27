Taiwan says Cameroon visas for WTO summit riddled with errors, will not attend

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TAIPEI, March 27 - Visas for Taiwan officials to attend a World Trade Organization summit in Cameroon were riddled with errors leaving Taiwan unable to attend, the island's foreign ministry said, after initially complaining they had been listed as coming from China.

The WTO is one of the few international bodies that Chinese-claimed Taiwan takes part in, having joined in 2002 as the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, referring to islands Taipei also controls.

Last week, Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had complained to the WTO and Cameroon that the African country had listed the island as "Taiwan, province of China" in pre-travel documentation issued by Cameroon.

Late on Thursday, the ministry said Cameroon subsequently proposed a remedial measure to exempt Taiwan's delegation from visa requirements, but those documents were full of errors, misspelling names and listing almost everyone as being female.

"This shows that the Cameroonian side handled the matter carelessly and without sincerity," the ministry said.

"If our personnel were to enter Cameroon carrying documents full of errors, there would be an even greater risk of being obstructed or humiliated upon arrival. After a comprehensive assessment, we have therefore decided not to attend."

The Cameroon foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A WTO spokesperson said that following engagement by its director general, new visas were issued on March 20 in line with Taiwan's request.

The spokesperson declined further comment.

Taiwan, the world's main producer of advanced semiconductors, says it is the first time it has not attended a WTO ministerial conference since becoming a member 25 years ago.

China, which has deep economic and political ties with Africa, has stepped up efforts to curb Taiwan's international participation, saying the island is merely a Chinese province.

Taiwan, which is not a United Nations member, has been particularly incensed by what it has called Chinese pressure to prevent it taking part in the World Health Organization, even as an observer.

Asked about Taiwan's participation in the WTO meeting on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the island was "engaging in political manipulation despicably under the pretext of participation in the WTO conference to create disruption and serve their 'Taiwan independence' agenda".

Taiwan's democratically elected government says Beijing has no right to speak for or represent the island. REUTERS