Taiwan presidential frontrunner William Lai taps high profile US envoy as running mate: Sources

TAIPEI - William Lai Ching-te, the frontrunner for Taiwan's presidency, has picked Taipei's envoy to the United States - a fluent English speaker with deep connections in Washington - to be his running mate for January's election, sources with direct knowledge said.

Mr Lai, vice-president and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate, has almost consistently led opinion polls ahead of an election taking place amid increased Chinese pressure on Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Ms Hsiao Bi-khim, 52, who has been Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States since 2020, has been considered by party officials, diplomats and Taiwanese media for months as the most likely running mate for Mr Lai.

Now, that decision has been made, with a formal announcement coming on Nov 20 once Ms Hsiao returns to Taiwan from the Apec summit in San Francisco, four sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Ms Hsiao, well known in the US capital, can act as a key go-between for Taipei and Washington, the island's most important arms seller and international backer despite the absence of formal ties, one of the sources said.

"It's a crucial role and she has the needed international experience," said the source, speaking like the others on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Mr Vincent Chao, spokesman for the Lai campaign, declined to comment on Ms Hsiao's role but said an announcement on a running mate would be made on Monday.

"This candidate will reinforce our commitment to the people of Taiwan and the international community that democracy, peace, and prosperity will continue to be our guiding values," he said.

Mr Ivan Kanapathy, who regularly met with Ms Hsiao when he was Deputy Senior Director for Asia at the US National Security Council, told Reuters that Ms Hsiao is a "tireless advocate" for Taiwan.

"If Ambassador Hsiao becomes Vice-President, her knowledge, experience, and relationships would be invaluable for national security and foreign policy in the next Taiwanese administration," said Mr Kanapathy, now an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

Ms Hsiao has been "very engaged on Taiwan's defence reform efforts, which are drawing on lessons from Ukraine," he said, pointing to examples such as initiatives for Taiwan to acquire more munitions, including Patriot missiles and drones.

Mr Randall Schriver, the former US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, described Ms Hsiao as a "good partner in promoting US-Taiwan relations."

"If Ambassador Hsiao becomes Vice-President, there is no doubt this will be to the benefit of US-Taiwan relations," said Mr Schriver, leads the Project 2049 Institute, a think tank. Mr Schriver added that he takes no position in the Taiwan campaign.