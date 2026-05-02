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Taiwan President arrives in Eswatini after blaming China for cancellation of prior trip

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FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at a press conference on defence spending in Taipei, Taiwan November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Yimou Lee/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at a press conference on defence spending in Taipei, Taiwan November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Yimou Lee/File Photo

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TAIPEI, May 2 - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said he had arrived in Eswatini in southern Africa on Saturday, having blamed China for the forced cancellation of a prior trip.

Lai made the comment in a Facebook post having not previously announced he was making another attempt to go after the government in April accused China of pressuring three African states to block overflight permission for the president.

"Although we are a few days late, the people of Eswatini have still given us the warmest and most enthusiastic welcome," Lai said in his post.

Taiwan said last month the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies.

"Eswatini has stood firm against various diplomatic and economic pressures, speaking out for Taiwan’s international place through concrete actions," Lai added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.