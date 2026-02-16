Taiwan to tackle defence spending review after Chinese New Year holiday

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Taiwan’s Parliament will prioritise the review of a US$40 billion (S$50 billion) special defence budget when it resumes work after the week-long Chinese New Year holiday, its speaker said on Feb 16 following concern about delays from US lawmakers.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te proposed in 2025 the extra defence spending to counter China, which views the island as its own territory.

But the opposition, which has a majority in Parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which fund the purchase of only some of the American weapons Mr Lai wants.

Last week, a bipartisan group of 37 US lawmakers wrote to senior Taiwanese politicians expressing concern about Parliament stalling the proposed defence spending.

Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu said in a joint statement with his deputy, Mr Johnny Chiang, who are both from the main opposition party the Kuomintang, that they would facilitate cross-party negotiations on the proposal.

The special defence spending and related proposals will be “treated as a top legislative priority” once the new Parliament session starts, they added.

“We value the open, candid and sincere exchanges between the Legislative Yuan and the US Congress and take your views seriously,” they wrote, referring to Parliament’s formal name.

“Taiwan will continue to act with seriousness and resolve to make responsible contributions to its own security and to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” they said.

The government resumes work on Feb 23 after the Chinese New Year holiday is over.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

The Trump administration has pressed its allies to increase defence spending, something Mr Lai and his government have enthusiastically embraced.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. REUTERS