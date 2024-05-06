Taiwan must invest in building its own ‘strengths’, says vice-president-elect

TAIPEI – Taiwan is grateful for continued US security assistance, but must invest in building its own "strengths" first and show the world its support for the island is worth it, Vice-President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim said on May 6.

Ms Hsiao, who takes office with President-elect Lai Ching-te on May 20, is Taiwan's former de facto ambassador to Washington, and is expected to play a key role in further strengthening ties with the United States given her fluent English and deep ties in the US capital.

The US is Taiwan's most important supporter and arms supplier despite the lack of diplomatic ties.

Speaking to a think-tank forum, Ms Hsiao expressed appreciation for US President Joe Biden in April in signing into law legislation to boost Taiwan's defences, part of a broader package of assistance for Ukraine and Israel.

"This Bill demonstrates the US' continuing commitment to supporting allies and partners in the face of geopolitical challenges," she said.

"But beyond thanking our international friends for their support, it is important that as Taiwanese we invest in building our own strengths first.".

"Through our own efforts in building a resilient Taiwan, we must have the confidence that Taiwan is worthy of galvanising international support."

China, which regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified, has in recent years regularly carried out military drills around the island as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims and pressure Taipei. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Ms Hsiao and Mr Lai – who have pledged to continue President Tsai Ing-wen's defence self-sufficiency and modernisation programme – take power just months before the US presidential election in November.

Former president Donald Trump, whose administration strongly supported Taiwan and is the presumptive Republican candidate this time round, has said US allies like European members of Nato have to spend more on defence and not just rely on the US shouldering the burden.

Trump has also been critical of US support for Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.

In the audience for Ms Hsiao's speech was Mr James Gilmore, Trump's ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who is backing Trump's election campaign.

Before Ms Hsiao arrived, Mr Gilmore told the forum, run by Taiwanese think-tank Centre for Asia-Pacific Resilience and Innovation, that there was a "deliberate effort to inject fear" about Trump among US allies.

"That Bill probably could have been stopped," he said, referring April's security assistance package.

But Trump backed US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who wanted the Bill passed despite objections from some Republican lawmakers, Mr Gilmore added.

"That would not have happened if we had a potential president there that was going to be a problem for our allies and for the rest of the world." REUTERS