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Taiwan minister says close ties with US Pacific Command boost defence readiness

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo has said that the island continues to enhance its defensive combat capabilities through military exchanges and cooperation with the US.

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s cooperation with the United States may be closer than many imagine, the island’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo said on July 31, as it strives to deepen military exchanges with the US Pacific Command to boost defence capabilities.

The command helps maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, Koo said, and it views Taiwan as occupying a key position in the first island chain that stretches from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines.

“Our cooperation with the United States may be far closer than many people imagine,” Koo said in an interview with a small group of reporters, as he voiced gratitude for Washington’s support.

“We continue to enhance our defensive combat capabilities through military exchanges and cooperation with the Pacific Command at all levels.”

Such efforts have helped Taiwan boost its defensive combat capabilities through military exchanges, he said.

Most important international backer

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the island’s rejection of the sovereignty claim, has repeatedly denounced military exchanges between Taipei and Washington.

China has stepped up military pressure around Taiwan, including coast guard operations off its Pacific coast, an area Taiwan sees as vital for wartime supplies from allies.

The effort has spurred drills by Taipei simulating Chinese escalation, including the prospect of a blockade.

Koo said a Chinese blockade of Taiwan would carry major risks for Beijing, which relies on external trade and the importance of its ports to global shipping.

“In fact, a maritime blockade would pose an even greater challenge for China,” Koo said, as it would have a severe impact at a time when the Chinese economy faces difficulties, and was likely to unleash heavy international sanctions.

China would also have to weigh the domestic political risks of any blockade for President Xi Jinping, Koo added.

“Under such circumstances, whether China’s regime could remain stable and whether Xi Jinping’s rule could be secured would be a very, very big challenge,” Koo said.

“I believe Xi Jinping must consider this.” REUTERS