Taiwan minister says China coast guard triggers panic by boarding Taiwan tourist boat

TAIPEI - The boarding of a Taiwanese tourist boat by China's coast guard triggered panic among Taiwanese people, a Taiwan minister said on Feb 20, but Taiwan’s military added it was not planning to get involved.

China announced on Feb 18 that its coast guard would begin regular patrols and set up law enforcement activity around the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen, following the death of two Chinese nationals fleeing Taiwan's coast guard having entered into waters too close to Kinmen.

Six Chinese coast guard officers on Feb 19 boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat carrying 11 crew members and 23 passengers to check its route plan, certificate and crew licences, leaving around half an hour later, Taiwan's coast guard said.

"We think it has harmed our people's feelings and triggered people's panic. That was also not in line with the interest of the people across the strait," Ms Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, told reporters outside the Parliament in Taipei on Feb 20.

Ms Kuan said it was common for Chinese and Taiwanese tourist boats to accidentally entered the other side's waters.

"Boats like these are not illegal at all," she said.

Kinmen is a short boat ride from the Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou and has been controlled by Taipei since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists, who set up the People's Republic of China.

Kinmen is home to a large Taiwanese military garrison, but it is Taiwan’s coast guard which patrols its waters.

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters at Parliament that to avoid a further rise in tensions, the military will not “actively intervene” in the incident.

“Let’s handle the matter peacefully,” he said. “Not escalating tensions is our response.”

Kinmen was the site of frequent fighting during the height of the Cold War but is now a popular tourist destination, though many of its islets are heavily fortified by Taiwanese forces and remain off limits to civilians.

China says it does not recognise any restricted or banned zones for its fishermen around Kinmen.

China, which regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified, has in recent years regularly carried out military drills around the island as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims and pressure Taipei.

Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

However, a senior Taiwan security official, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters they believe China did not want to turn what was happening around Kinmen into an “international incident”.

The official said Beijing seized on the Kinmen incident with the deaths of the two Chinese nationals an “excuse” to further pile pressure on President-elect Lai Ching-te.

The pressure has also included Taiwan losing one of its few remaining diplomatic allies Nauru to China and a change in a flight path in the Taiwan Strait.

But China was likely to continue increasing pressure on Taiwan ahead of Mr Lai’s May 20 inauguration, the official added.

Chinese state media said Quanzhou Red Cross officials, accompanied by family members, arrived on Kinmen on Feb 20, to bring home the two survivors from the boat which had overturned when it tried to out-run Taiwan’s coast guard last week. REUTERS