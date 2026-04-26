Taiwan foreign minister arrives in Eswatini after president’s trip blocked

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said his delegation “overcame all obstacles” to get to Eswatini.

TAIPEI - Taiwan ’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung arrived in Eswatini saying Taipei would not be held back by “authoritarian forces,” after the government accused China of pressuring three African states to block overflight permission for President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan last week said the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unilaterally revoked flight permits for its presidential aircraft to cross airspace they manage on a planned trip to Eswatini, one of Taiwan’s 12 diplomatic allies.

It marked the first time a Taiwan president cancelled an entire foreign trip due to denial of airspace access, representing what appeared to be a new Chinese strategy to curb the island’s international engagement.

In a post late on April 25 on his Facebook page, Lin showed a picture of himself getting off a private jet upon arrival in the small southern African kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland.

“In that moment, I felt the deep friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini that transcends distance, and I became even more convinced that Taiwan will not be held back by authoritarian forces,” he wrote. “We will certainly step out onto the world stage.”

China denied pressuring the three countries, but praised them nonetheless for blocking flight permission.

Mr Lin did not offer details on his trip, saying only his delegation “overcame all obstacles” to get to Eswatini in his capacity as Mr Lai’s special envoy to attend celebrations for the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s accession.

China says democratically governed Taiwan is one of its provinces, with no right to the trappings of a state. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, and says it has a right to engage with other countries.

The United States last week criticised China’s actions, while the European Union, Britain, France and Germany have all also expressed concern. REUTERS