Taiwan envoys head to Washington for trade, investment talks, source says

Jan 14 - Senior Taiwanese officials are travelling to Washington to advance talks on reducing U.S. tariffs on the island's exports and strengthening investment, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Taiwan's vice premier Cheng Li-chiun and trade envoy Yang Jen-ni are due to arrive in Washington late on Wednesday or early on Thursday for meetings with Trump administration officials in the coming days, the source told Reuters.

It was unclear which U.S. officials will attend, whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be involved or if the visit will produce a deal, the source added.

Taiwan is aiming to achieve cut tariffs on its exports to the U.S. to 15% from 20%, the government said in December.

Taipei said on Tuesday it had reached a "broad consensus" with Washington on the talks and was discussing a timetable for a concluding meeting.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the meetings, which were first reported by Bloomberg News. REUTERS