Taiwan detected two Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait on Sunday - defence ministry

FILE PHOTO: Honor guards raise a Taiwanese flag at the Presidential Palace ahead of the National Day celebration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday that it had detected two Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

The balloons crossed the Strait's median line heading east and then disappeared, the ministry said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top