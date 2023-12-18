Taiwan detected two Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait on Sunday - defence ministry

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday that it had detected two Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.
The balloons crossed the Strait's median line heading east and then disappeared, the ministry said. REUTERS
