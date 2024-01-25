Taiwan begins extended one-year conscription in response to China threat

TAICHUNG, Taiwan - The first batch of new recruits began serving their one-year compulsory military service in Taiwan on Jan 25 after the conscription period was extended from four months due to government concerns about China's rising military threat.

President Tsai Ing-wen announced the extension in late 2022.

China, which regards self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified, has in recent years regularly carried out military drills around the island as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims and pressure Taipei. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

At a recruitment centre in central Taiwan's Taichung, a group of young men gathered in the morning cold to be inducted, as dogs checked their bags for drugs and barbers shaved their heads before changing into army fatigues.

"It is our shared responsibility to adjust the structure of the military and improve combat power. It is also a foundation for us to strengthen our military power," officer Lien Chih-wei told reporters.

Taiwan's army said in a statement that it expected a total of 670 conscripts to join in the first batch under the newly extended scheme.

"In the face of a complex international environment, it is our first priority to build the strong will to resist the enemy," it said.

"The extension of compulsory service to one year will not only enhance immediate combat effectiveness, but will also improve the quality of reserve personnel, strengthen mobilisation energy, and enhance the overall combat effectiveness of national defence."