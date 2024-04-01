Syria says two civilians hurt in Israeli strikes on Damascus outskirts

Two civilians have been injured in Israeli strikes on the outskirts of Damascus on Sunday, the Syrian defence ministry said, in the second such attack on the country in a few days.

Israel targeted several locations in the vicinity of Damascus with missiles launched from the occupied Golan Heights, the ministry said in a statement.

"The aggression resulted in the injury of two civilians and some material losses," it added.

On Friday, Israel carried out its deadliest strikes in months on northern Syria's Aleppo province as it stepped up its campaign against Iran's proxies in parallel with its war in Gaza.

Three security sources told Reuters that 33 Syrians and six fighters from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah had been killed in those strikes. It was the single highest death toll in Israeli strikes on Syria since Oct. 7. REUTERS