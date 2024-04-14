Sydney police officer who shot dead mall attacker praised for courage

SYDNEY - The Sydney police officer who shot dead a man after he killed six people in a stabbing attack at one of the city's busiest shopping malls on April 13 has been identified as Inspector Amy Scott.

Inspector Scott was in the shopping centre while the attack unfolded and confronted the man after being directed towards him by onlookers, local media reported.

The assailant was named on April 14 as Joel Cauchi by police who have ruled out terror or ideology as a motive for the random attack.

“The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot,” New South Wales police said in a statement on April 14.