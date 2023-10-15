Support for Japan PM Kishida's Cabinet in poll falls to lowest since 2021

TOKYO - Support for the Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has fallen to 32.3 per cent, the lowest since 2021, Kyodo News said on Sunday, based on its own opinion poll.

The figure was down 7.5 points from September's poll and was worse than the support of 33.1 per cent for the Cabinet at the end of last year, the agency said.

Mr Kishida had reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time as prime minister on Sept 13.

As many as 58.6 per cent of respondents in the telephone poll carried out on Saturday and Sunday said they did not expect much benefit from an economic package the government plans to compile by the end of this month.

The poll also showed 63.2 per cent of respondents see the need for a cut in income tax to enable them to cope with inflation. REUTERS