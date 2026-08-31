News analysis
Summit with Russia, India and Iran shows leverage that wars have given China’s Xi
Paul Sonne and David Pierson
- China’s Xi Jinping uses the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to strengthen ties with Russia, Iran, and others, countering US influence amid global geopolitical tensions.
- China supports Russia and Iran economically, undermining US-led sanctions while avoiding direct military involvement in their conflicts.
- Xi aims to present China as a global leader with allies, preparing for his US visit while balancing cautious support for Iran and Russia.
AI generated
BERLIN – As the leaders of China, Russia, India, Iran and other nations converged on Central Asia for a two-day summit beginning on Aug 31, one thing was clear from the outset.
Even as United States President Donald Trump tries to bend the world to revolve around Washington, President Xi Jinping of China has his own powerful orbit.