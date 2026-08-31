Summit with Russia, India and Iran shows leverage that wars have given China’s Xi

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Aug 31.

BERLIN – As the leaders of China, Russia, India, Iran and other nations converged on Central Asia for a two-day summit beginning on Aug 31, one thing was clear from the outset.

Even as United States President Donald Trump tries to bend the world to revolve around Washington, President Xi Jinping of China has his own powerful orbit.