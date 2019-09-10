ST Podcast: US-China trade war, Huawei and digital tax issues

Asian Insider (special edition): US-China trade war, Huawei and digital tax issues

10.41 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this episode of the Asian Insider, The Straits Times' associate editor Vikram Khanna chats to Howard Yu, Lego Professor of Management and Innovation at the IMD Business School in Switzerland. They discuss how companies are being affected by the US-China trade war, and issues relating to digital taxes.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Edited by: Jonathan Roberts

