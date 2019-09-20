ST Podcast: Haze in South-east Asia

Asian Insider Ep 5: Haze in South-east Asia

14:30 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this episode of the Asian Insider, The Straits Times' Washington bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh leads the conversation with the Centre for International Forestry Research (Cifor) - identifying the causes of this recurring phenomenon.

Our correspondents Linda Yulisman, Shannon Teoh and Audrey Tan weigh in on the impact and implications for our region. How much more must we choke?

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

