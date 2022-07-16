Sri Lanka's people power: What's next after the street protests?

As protesters in Sri Lanka trooped out of the President's and Prime Minister's homes on Thursday (July 14), some of them paused on the wide lawns for a last look or selfie. For days, citizens young and old, angry and amused, had overrun the white colonial-style palatial homes of the country's most reviled men.

Almost every one of them was poorer than their leaders. That gulf between a country's leader and its 22 million citizens would have felt ordinary some months ago, said protester Manuri Pabasari. But "now the gap feels so wrong, so undemocratic".

READ MORE HERE

Long, hard slog to fix Sri Lanka's broken economy