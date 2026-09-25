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Sri Lanka's parliament approves constitutional amendment to extend judge terms

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COLOMBO, Sept 25 - Sri Lanka's parliament approved an amendment to the island nation's constitution on Friday to extend superior court judges' tenure by two years as part of measures to clear a large backlog of cases and reduce prisoner numbers after deadly prison riots.

• Delayed proceedings, which often drag on for years, have fuelled a crisis across Sri Lanka's prison network, where 22 facilities built for about 11,000 inmates now hold more than 41,000 — including thousands of remand prisoners yet to be tried.

• The move follows two recent prison riots that killed 31 people, including 10 prison officials, and injured dozens more.

• The amendment seeks to reduce a backlog of an estimated 1.1 million court cases, according to the country's justice ministry.

• The 22nd amendment to Sri Lanka's constitution was approved with a two-thirds majority by the 225-member house.

• The constitutional amendment will extend the tenure of Supreme Court, Appeals Court and High Court judges and of the Chief Justice by two years each.

• A separate draft bill to extend the tenure of district and magistrate judges by two years was approved as well.

• Bimal Rathnayake, Leader of the House, told lawmakers ahead of the vote: "This constitutional amendment is purely to support judicial reforms. This is why there isn't any significant protest from the masses."

• Sri Lanka's main opposition, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, wore black to parliament and protested the amendment, contending that it undermined judicial independence. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.