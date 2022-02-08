Spinal cord implant helps paralysed patients walk again

TOKYO (AFP) - In 2017, Mr Michel Roccati was in a motorbike accident that left his lower body completely paralysed. In 2020, he walked again, thanks to a breakthrough new spinal cord implant.

The implant sends electrical pulses to his muscles, mimicking the action of the brain, and could one day help people with severe spinal injuries stand, walk and exercise.

It builds on long-running research using electrical pulses to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries, including a 2018 study by the same team that helped people with partial lower-body paralysis walk again.

"It was a very emotional experience," Mr Roccati told journalists of the first time the electrical pulses were activated and he took a step.

He was one of three patients involved in the study, published on Monday (Feb 7) in the journal Nature Medicine, all of them unable to move their lower bodies after accidents.

The three were able to take steps shortly after the 6cm implant was inserted and its pulses were fine-tuned.

"These electrodes were longer and larger than the ones we had previously implanted, and we could access more muscles, thanks to this new technology," said Associate Professor Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at the Lausanne University Hospital, who helped lead the trial.

Those initial steps, while breathtaking for the researchers and their patients, were difficult and required support bars and significant upper body strength.

But the patients could start rehabilitation immediately and within four months, Mr Roccati could walk with only a frame for balance.

"It's not that it's a miracle right away, not by far," cautioned Professor Gregoire Courtine, a neuroscientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology who led the research with Prof Bloch.

But with practice, Mr Roccati can now stand for several hours and walk nearly a kilometre. The Italian described being able to look clients in the eye, have a drink at a standing table and take a shower standing up, thanks to the implant.

He and others in the trial were also able to climb stairs, swim and canoe.

'I see the improvement'