Speaking of Asia Podcast: Vietnam War eyewitness on Asia’s new Cold War

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode of 2023, he chats with Nayan Chanda, the celebrated editor, journalist and Indo-China specialist on his eyewitness account of the end of the Vietnam War, the new Cold War in Asia, the Sino-Russian concord, and chances of an open conflict in the region.
The podcast was conducted against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement that led to the end of the conflict in Vietnam.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:35 Fall of Saigon ends Vietnam War
6:00 Why he stayed, when other fled
10:45 Vietnam 1975, Afghanistan 2021
15:50 The new Cold War in Asia?
21:00 Sino-Russian ‘shotgun wedding’
25:20 Possibility of war in our current times
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Follow Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!