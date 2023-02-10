Speaking of Asia Podcast: Vietnam War eyewitness on Asia’s new Cold War

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode of 2023, he chats with Nayan Chanda, the celebrated editor, journalist and Indo-China specialist on his eyewitness account of the end of the Vietnam War, the new Cold War in Asia, the Sino-Russian concord, and chances of an open conflict in the region.