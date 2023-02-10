Speaking of Asia Podcast: Vietnam War eyewitness on Asia’s new Cold War

Vietnamese refugees (boat people) arrived in Singapore by boat, 8 June 1975. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
Updated
13 min ago
Published
13 min ago

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode of 2023, he chats with Nayan Chanda, the celebrated editor, journalist and Indo-China specialist on his eyewitness account of the end of the Vietnam War, the new Cold War in Asia, the Sino-Russian concord, and chances of an open conflict in the region.

The podcast was conducted against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement that led to the end of the conflict in Vietnam. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:35 Fall of Saigon ends Vietnam War

6:00 Why he stayed, when other fled

10:45 Vietnam 1975, Afghanistan 2021

15:50 The new Cold War in Asia?

21:00 Sino-Russian ‘shotgun wedding’

25:20 Possibility of war in our current times 

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani



