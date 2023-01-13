Speaking of Asia Podcast: Ukraine, Asian theaters have fused

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this first episode of 2023 he chats with Serge Besanger, a Director of Paris-based Centre for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies, on how the war in Europe is shaping and the potential for it to spread to Asia thanks to the strategic compact between Russia and China.
Besanger, who divides his time between Paris and Singapore, says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to widen the war and that risks bringing Asia into the conflict.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 Running life-saving blood into Ukraine
4:35 War going badly for both sides
8:56 French to supply ‘hot pursuit’ tanks to Ukraine
12:05 Fusing of Asian, European theaters
15:20 Asian nations aiding Russia
17:45 Europe’s view of China slides
20:10 War could last another three years
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
