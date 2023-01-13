Speaking of Asia Podcast: Ukraine, Asian theaters have fused

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this first episode of 2023 he chats with Serge Besanger, a Director of Paris-based Centre for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies, on how the war in Europe is shaping and the potential for it to spread to Asia thanks to the strategic compact between Russia and China.