Speaking of Asia Podcast: India is back - A conversation with C Raja Mohan

Speaking of Asia Ep 8: India is back - A conversation with C Raja Mohan

39:59 mins

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this eighth episode, he hosts Prof C Raja Mohan, one of Asia's foremost foreign policy experts and director of the Institute of South Asian Studies in Singapore. This also is a farewell interview for Prof Raja Mohan, because he is leaving Singapore this week and returning to India for a new assignment.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

02:38 Recent highlights of India's story, where it can improve and what holds it back

06:41 Sectors of the Indian economy that South-east Asia and Singapore should engage

12:29 Has India truly begun to jell as a true nation after 70 years?

19:40 The recent highlights of India’s Look East policy announced three decades ago

23:50 Disappointment caused by India pulling out of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) two years ago - how can India remedy it and does India want to remedy it?

26:20 India's relations with China: What went wrong and are ties beyond repair?

36:54 What are the implications of the Quad? Has India not become a virtual non-treaty ally of the US?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh & Fa'izah Sani

