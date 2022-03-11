Speaking of Asia Podcast: EU takes on China's Belt and Road

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he hosts European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, to discuss the Global Gateway strategy.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:26 Main objective of the Global Gateway strategy is to accelerate green and digital transitions globally
04:32 Doubts on raising 300 billion euros (S$450 billion) and funds distribution
07:56 Singapore signed a digital agreement with the European Union (EU)
11:07 The difference between EU's Global Gateway strategy and China's Belt & Road Initiative
14:29 EU's future cooperation with actors in the Indo-Pacific
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Paxton Pang
---
