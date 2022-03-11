Speaking of Asia Podcast: EU takes on China's Belt and Road

Europe is offering to partner countries to address infrastructure investment needs, such as financial, social and environmentally sustainable connectivity. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, he hosts European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, to discuss the Global Gateway strategy.

01:26 Main objective of the Global Gateway strategy is to accelerate green and digital transitions globally

04:32 Doubts on raising 300 billion euros (S$450 billion) and funds distribution

07:56 Singapore signed a digital agreement with the European Union (EU)

11:07 The difference between EU's Global Gateway strategy and China's Belt & Road Initiative

14:29 EU's future cooperation with actors in the Indo-Pacific

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Paxton Pang

