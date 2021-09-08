Speaking of Asia Podcast: Could a China Evergrande collapse cause an Asian crisis?

Speaking of Asia Ep 5: Could a China Evergrande collapse cause an Asian crisis?
12:21 mins
Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this fifth episode, he discusses the debt worries of China Evergrande, the world's most indebted real estate company, and asks whether there could be a regional economic crisis should this firm collapse, just as the failure of Hanbo Steel in Korea in January 1997 was a forerunner to the Asian Economic Crisis.
-
The collapse of Hanbo Steel in South Korea in 1997 (1:30)
-
Red flagging Evergrande's problems and the risks of putting all eggs in a China basket (3:20)
-
Soros warns that an Evergrande collapse could cause a crash (4:55)
-
Why fallout from Evergrande can be handled and need not be cataclysmic (6:50)
-
Other significant developments that could hurt sentiment if combined with an Evergrande collapse (8:05)
-
A triple whammy may just be too much excitement (11:10)
Read Ravi Velloor's columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/ravi-velloor
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Ravi Velloor on Twitter.
Read & subscribe to the Asian Insider newsletter.
Discover Asian Insider Videos
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider