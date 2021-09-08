Speaking of Asia Podcast: Could a China Evergrande collapse cause an Asian crisis?

In this episode, he discusses the debt worries of China Evergrande, and asks whether there could be a regional economic crisis should this firm collapse.
Associate Editor
  Published
    1 hour ago

Speaking of Asia Ep 5: Could a China Evergrande collapse cause an Asian crisis?

12:21 mins

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this fifth episode, he discusses the debt worries of China Evergrande, the world's most indebted real estate company, and asks whether there could be a regional economic crisis should this firm collapse, just as the failure of Hanbo Steel in Korea in January 1997 was a forerunner to the Asian Economic Crisis.

  1. The collapse of Hanbo Steel in South Korea in 1997 (1:30)

  2. Red flagging Evergrande's problems and the risks of putting all eggs in a China basket (3:20)

  3. Soros warns that an Evergrande collapse could cause a crash (4:55)

  4. Why fallout from Evergrande can be handled and need not be cataclysmic (6:50)

  5. Other significant developments that could hurt sentiment if combined with an Evergrande collapse (8:05)

  6. A triple whammy may just be too much excitement (11:10)

Read Ravi Velloor's columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/ravi-velloor

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

---

Topics: 