Speaking of Asia Podcast: Australia’s Bob Carr says cool the ‘China panic’

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor & Senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he chats with the Australian statesman Bob Carr, a long-serving Premier of New South Wales, Australia’s most prosperous state, and foreign minister to then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard.
The podcast was conducted against the backdrop of Australia’s soured ties with China, the surprise decision to form Aukus (which groups Australia with the United Kingdom and the United States) and the deteriorating situation in East Asia centred over Taiwan.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:24: Resolving the US for security, China for prosperity dilemma
9:00: Need to be restrained on Taiwan
12:00: The worries about Aukus
20:00: Is conflict with China looming?
23:15: Why Kevin Rudd is being sent to the US
25:10 Message to China: Correct your diplomacy
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
