Speaking of Asia Podcast: Australia’s Bob Carr says cool the ‘China panic’

The podcast was conducted against the backdrop of Australia’s soured ties with China, the surprise decision to form Aukus (which groups Australia with the United Kingdom and the United States) and the deteriorating situation in East Asia centred over Taiwan.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:24: Resolving the US for security, China for prosperity dilemma

9:00: Need to be restrained on Taiwan

12:00: The worries about Aukus

20:00: Is conflict with China looming?

23:15: Why Kevin Rudd is being sent to the US

25:10 Message to China: Correct your diplomacy

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Follow Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!