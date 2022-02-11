Speaking of Asia Podcast: A new shipping route for Asia-Europe?

The Northern Sea Route is one of several Arctic shipping channels and lies within Russia's exclusive economic zone. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, he hosts Vitaly Yermakov, who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies to discuss the Arctic Route and what it implies, especially for the energy business.

02:34 Why is Russia so keen on the Northern Sea Route (NSR)?

04:50 The realistic possibilities for the NSR to develop into a major trade artery to Asia

08:06 The implications for the energy industry if oil and gas supplies could be shipped from Russia to Asia through the Arctic Route

10:47 The geopolitics between Russia and China

13:40 Potential opportunities that could be exploited from the opening of the Arctic Route, which could have implications for Asian port cities such as Singapore and Colombo.

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai & Fa'izah Sani

