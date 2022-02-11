Speaking of Asia Podcast: A new shipping route for Asia-Europe?

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he hosts Vitaly Yermakov, who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies to discuss the Arctic Route and what it implies, especially for the energy business.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:34 Why is Russia so keen on the Northern Sea Route (NSR)?
04:50 The realistic possibilities for the NSR to develop into a major trade artery to Asia
08:06 The implications for the energy industry if oil and gas supplies could be shipped from Russia to Asia through the Arctic Route
10:47 The geopolitics between Russia and China
13:40 Potential opportunities that could be exploited from the opening of the Arctic Route, which could have implications for Asian port cities such as Singapore and Colombo.
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai & Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor's columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider