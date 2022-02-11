Speaking of Asia Podcast: A new shipping route for Asia-Europe?

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:34 Why is Russia so keen on the Northern Sea Route (NSR)?

04:50 The realistic possibilities for the NSR to develop into a major trade artery to Asia

08:06 The implications for the energy industry if oil and gas supplies could be shipped from Russia to Asia through the Arctic Route

10:47 The geopolitics between Russia and China

13:40 Potential opportunities that could be exploited from the opening of the Arctic Route, which could have implications for Asian port cities such as Singapore and Colombo.

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai & Fa'izah Sani

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Ravi Velloor's columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider