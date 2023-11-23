Spain in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in 'the very short term'

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno speaks during a press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday said his country is in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas "in the very short term".

"Our position with regards to Palestine and the Palestinian people is clear. We are in favour of a Palestinian State. In the very short term, what is truly urgent is for a humanitarian ceasefire to happen," Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio station RNE.

The existence of a Palestinian state "will be the best guarantee for peace in the Middle East", ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Israel and the West Bank on Thursday.

He reiterated that Spain is ready to hold a peace conference on the conflict. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top