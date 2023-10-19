South Korean President Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar in October: Report

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar are meant to discuss the Israel-Palestinian conflict. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
37 min ago

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Oct 21 to Oct 26 and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Yonhap news reported on Thursday.

South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Mr Yoon's security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.

Mr Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabi and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea's national security, Mr Kim said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
In Tel Aviv, Biden reassures Israel, addresses Palestinian suffering
World in shock after Hamas surprise attacks on Israel

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top