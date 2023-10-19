South Korean President Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar in October: Report

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Oct 21 to Oct 26 and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Yonhap news reported on Thursday.

South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Mr Yoon's security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.

Mr Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabi and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea's national security, Mr Kim said. REUTERS