South Korea's Yoon to pay state visit to UK in November

King Charles will host Mr Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee at the palace for the second official state visit of his reign. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will pay a state visit to Britain in November following an invitation from King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

King Charles will host Mr Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee at the palace for the second official state visit of his reign. The first was by South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2022.

The king previously met the South Korean president at a reception the evening before the funeral for his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The palace said further details of the visit would be announced at a later date. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Britain and South Korea to sign deal to strengthen supply chains
South Korea's Yoon heading to New York next week for UN General Assembly

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top