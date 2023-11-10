South Korea's Yoon, Japan's Kishida to attend technology roundtable on Nov 17

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) at the trilateral summit at Camp David near Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2023. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to attend a roundtable on technological cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Stanford University on Nov. 17, Yoon's office said on Friday.

The two leaders will be attending the event while they are in the United States for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member states in San Francisco next week, Yoon's office said in a statement.

They are expected to discuss cooperation in technology between the two countries as well as three-way cooperation with the United States, it said. REUTERS

