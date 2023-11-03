South Korea's Yoon eyes trade, investment boost with Ireland

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gives a speech on the government budget at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 31 October 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
SEOUL - South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday said he hoped for a significant increase in trade and investment with Ireland as the two countries work to strengthen cooperation in bio-technology and education.

Yoon, speaking at a bilateral summit with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Seoul, said the visit by Irish delegation should be used as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, his office said in a statement.

Ireland's Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Wednesday told media he had pressed South Korean officials to take the next steps to allow Irish beef for import, a major goal for the Irish delegation. REUTERS

