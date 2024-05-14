South Korea's president promises to keep up Ukraine support

SEOUL - South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed his country's participation in a Ukraine peace summit in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

Zelenskiy said he told Yoon about the importance of encouraging other countries, including those from Asia-Pacific and Africa, to attend the summit next month in Switzerland that aims to rally support for Ukraine's vision for ending the war.

"We also discussed ways to further develop our bilateral cooperation, including in the area of humanitarian mine clearance," Zelenskiy said. "We paid specific attention to the system of security guarantees for Ukraine and the prospect of concluding a relevant bilateral security agreement."

Zelenskiy also thanked South Korea and its people for their "principled and long-term support".

Yoon's office said earlier he had promised to keep up the support during the phone call.

Last summer, Yoon said South Korea would step up support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv. REUTERS