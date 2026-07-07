South Korea's Lee eyes cooperation with NATO in arms R&D, production

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 7 - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday he hoped his country would expand cooperation with NATO allies in research and development, including in cutting-edge technologies, and in production of weapons systems.

Lee was speaking at the NATO summit's Defence Industry Forum in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Lee suggested upgrading his country's current defence cooperation with the military alliance to "South Korea-NATO defence industry partnership 2.0," saying it would involve not only arms exchanges but joint research, production and operation of weapons systems.

"If South Korea's stable capability of production and verified technologies partner with NATO's longtime know-hows, the defence capabilities of both sides will be significantly enhanced," Lee said, stressing the country is a reliable partner to the NATO members. REUTERS