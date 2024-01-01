South Korea's eastern province tells residents to evacuate after massive Japan quake

Road cracks caused by an earthquake in Wajima, in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 1. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL - South Korea's Gangwon province warned residents to take precautions and evacuate to higher grounds after a massive earthquake hit north central Japan on Jan 1 and triggered tsunami warnings, according to the safety ministry.

South Korea's meteorological agency earlier said sea levels in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan and issued an advisory for caution.

It said tsunami waves of up to 0.3m could reach South Korea's eastern shore between 0929 GMT and 1017 GMT.

Gangwon province told residents in emergency text messages to stay away from the coast and evacuate to higher ground.

The city of Samcheok advised residents to move to areas higher than a three-storey building, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said. REUTERS

