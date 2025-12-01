Straitstimes.com header logo

South Koreans arrested in Iran on smuggling charges, Seoul says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Follow topic:

SEOUL, Dec 1 - South Korean nationals have been arrested in Iran on suspicion of smuggling, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, but declined to confirm the number of people arrested.

"Our diplomatic mission team in Iran has been communicating the matter with Iranian officials and will continue to provide necessary consular assistance to the Korean nationals," the ministry said.

The ministry declined to confirm other details including their occupation or the exact nature of the charges.

Local Yonhap News separately reported two South Korean nationals were arrested, including one who works at a public institution. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.