South Koreans arrested in Iran on smuggling charges, Seoul says

SEOUL, Dec 1 - South Korean nationals have been arrested in Iran on suspicion of smuggling, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, but declined to confirm the number of people arrested.

"Our diplomatic mission team in Iran has been communicating the matter with Iranian officials and will continue to provide necessary consular assistance to the Korean nationals," the ministry said.

The ministry declined to confirm other details including their occupation or the exact nature of the charges.

Local Yonhap News separately reported two South Korean nationals were arrested, including one who works at a public institution. REUTERS