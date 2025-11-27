South Korean police raid Hanwha Ocean shipyard after death of worker, Yonhap says
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SEOUL - South Korean police and Labour Ministry officials raided on Thursday the shipyard of Hanwha Ocean in Geoje in the southeast of the country after the death of a worker, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
A spokesperson for Hanwha Ocean said in a text message that company officials were "cooperating with the investigation as much as possible."
A spokesperson at the Labour Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Hanwha shares fell 3.3% in Seoul trading. REUTERS