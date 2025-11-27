Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korean police raid Hanwha Ocean shipyard after death of worker, Yonhap says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

SEOUL - South Korean police and Labour Ministry officials raided on Thursday the shipyard of Hanwha Ocean in Geoje in the southeast of the country after the death of a worker, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for Hanwha Ocean said in a text message that company officials were "cooperating with the investigation as much as possible."

A spokesperson at the Labour Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Hanwha shares fell 3.3% in Seoul trading. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.