South Korean, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Strait of Hormuz, Seoul says

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SEOUL, Sept 11 - South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the situation in the Middle East, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in a telephone call on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Cho expressed deep concern over the situation and voiced his hope for the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

Cho told Araqchi that South Korea had consistently supported free and safe navigation for all vessels and participated in international efforts to support maritime security, it said.

Araqchi outlined Iran's position on regional developments, and the ministers agreed to maintain open communication, according to the statement.

The call, which the foreign ministry said was arranged at Iran's request, came after Seoul sent an inspection team to the Middle East in order to assess whether to send troops to the region.

South Korea's presidential office said last week that Seoul was reviewing its options, including military measures, to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move follows President Donald Trump's decision in August to scale back U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, criticising Seoul for not joining U.S. efforts during the Iran war and citing the cost of the drills.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on X earlier this week that any South Korean military presence or participation in operations in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz would be considered support for U.S. "aggression" and would have serious consequences.

South Korea's government has said no decision had been made on a deployment. REUTERS