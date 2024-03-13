South Korean held in Russia for spying did humanitarian, mission work, says aid group

SEOUL - A South Korean missionary who has been arrested by Russia on spying charges was sent to do purely humanitarian and mission work and had no involvement in helping North Korean workers in the area to defect, the head of his Christian aid group said.

Reverend Lee Sun-gu, who leads the Love Rice Sharing Foundation based in the South Korean city of Incheon, also said the allegation of espionage against his missionary colleague was “totally absurd” and “completely untrue”.

“He was a conscientious and deeply religious person” who was “appointed by the group to help migrant labourers, the poor and people in hardship”, Reverend Lee told Reuters.

“Fifty per cent of our work is aiding the needy, and 50 per cent of our work is mission. That's it,” he said.

“It's totally absurd and I think it's some kind of a set-up,” Reverend Lee said, referring to the charge of espionage.

Russian state news agency Tass identified the man as Baek Kwang-soon, 53, and said it was the first case of a South Korean being arrested in Russia for alleged espionage.

Separately, Tass in its English-language report used the name Baek Won-soon.

The South Korean Christian group's website lists Baek Kwang-soon as the head of its mission in Vladivostok.

Tass quoted law enforcement agencies as saying Baek had been detained in the far eastern city of Vladivostok before being transferred to Moscow for “investigative actions”.

Reverend Lee said Kwang-soon is an alias Baek uses, as is customary among missionaries who work in certain countries.

Reverend Lee denied Baek or the group helped North Korean labourers in Russia to defect, as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap, quoting an unnamed acquaintance.

"Not at all. We have no knowledge of such activities, and if we had known that's what he was doing, we would not have approved it. That kind of thing would put our missionaries at risk of arrest and being used for political purposes."

"Missionary Baek not only helped North Korean labourers but also migrant workers from other countries and the very poor and the needy in that country."

US and South Korean officials have raised concerns that Russia has accepted new groups of North Korean workers in defiance of a United Nations resolution amid a blossoming of ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.