South Korea, US mark alliance with rap song, fashion and beer

SEOUL – South Korea is marking the 70th anniversary of its US alliance with much fanfare, including a public information campaign featuring a K-pop-inspired rap song, with the partners extolling closer ties as global tensions rise.

The alliance was forged in the 1950-53 Korean War. Some 28,000 American troops remain in South Korea, to the fury of North Korea, which defends its development of nuclear weapons, citing the danger of what it says is a US-South Korea plan to invade.

While no South Korean government has ever seriously questioned the alliance, and public support is solid if not overwhelming, former US president Donald Trump caused consternation with a suggestion that US forces could pull out.

The conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol hailed the importance of the alliance on a visit to the White House in 2023, where he sang the hit song American Pie for President Joe Biden.