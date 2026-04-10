South Korea President Lee to hold summit with Polish PM Tusk on April 13, media reports say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, April 10 - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold a summit meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on April 13, with defence industry cooperation and global security expected to top the agenda, media reports said on Friday.

Tusk is due to arrive on Sunday for the first bilateral visit by a Polish prime minister to South Korea in 27 years, the reports said, citing the presidential Blue House.

The visit comes amid deepening defence ties between the countries.

In 2022, South Korea and Poland signed a $44.2 billion defence framework agreement for South Korean companies to supply Poland with arms as well as jointly produce military equipment on Polish soil.

Since then, defence companies including Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem have signed follow-up, multi-billion-dollar contracts to supply equipment such as tanks and missile launchers.

The two leaders plan to hold discussions on ways to strengthen a strategic partnership across various fields, the media reports said.

As a key member of both the European Union and NATO, Poland was also expected to discuss broader geopolitical issues with Seoul including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the reports said. REUTERS