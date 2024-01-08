South Korea police arrest another man linked to attack on opposition leader: Yonhap

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung arrives on a stretcher at Seoul National University hospital after being stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2024. Yonhap/via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL - South Korean police on Monday arrested a man linked to an attack last week on opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee was stabbed in the neck by a 67-year-old man who lunged at him with a knife after asking for his autograph during a visit to the southern port city of Busan. The man, who was only identified by his surname Kim, was arrested.

Police arrested another man, in his 70s, in the central city of Asan, where Kim lives, over charges of helping mail a letter written by Kim about his motive behind the attack to police, Yonhap said.

Calls to Busan police went unanswered.

Lee was recovering at a hospital in Seoul after undergoing surgery to repair a major blood vessel. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top