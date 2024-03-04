South Korea moves to suspend licenses of 7,000 doctors, health official says

Doctors chant slogans during a rally to protest against government plans to increase medical school admissions in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SEOUL - South Korea's government will take steps to suspend the medical licenses of some 7,000 trainee doctors who have walked off the job and ignored a back-to-work order, a vice health minister said on Monday. REUTERS

